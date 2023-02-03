Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICAI CA May/June 2023 registration begins at icai.org, check details here

Published on Feb 03, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today began the CA May-June 2023 session registration process.

ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Chartered Accountants has begun the registration process for CA May-June 2023. Candidates submit the exam forms for (Final, Intermediate, and Foundation) – May/June 2023 at www.icai.org. The last Date for Online Submission of the form without a late fee is February 24. Candidates can submit their application by March 3 with a late fee.

Candidates can make changes to their Final, Intermediate, Foundation - May/June 2022 application form from March 4 to March 10.

The admit cards with photographs and signatures of the candidates will also be hosted on eservices.icai.org generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination.

Direct link to apply ICAI CA May- June 2023 

ICAI CA May-June 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at hwww.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the Student tab then on the examination

Login at eservices.icai.org

Proceed with the application

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

