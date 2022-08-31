ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Registration deadline extended, notice here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has extended the registration deadline of ICAI CA November Exams 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Chartered Accountant examination can apply online through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of online examination application form without late fees has been extended till September 7, 2022 and the last date with late fees is till September 10, 2022.

The Institute has extended the date of registration because it introduced system of filing of examination form on the Self Service Portal (SSP) by the examinees for Chartered Accountants Examinations, November 2022. In case students face certain issues in filling up their examination form, they now have time to apply for it.

Furthermore, for students seeking change of examination city / group / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations - November 2022, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during September 8 to September 13, 2022. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

