ICAI to issue revised exam schedule on March 19, key details inside

In an official notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced that the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination will be rescheduled on account of the Lok Sabha Elections.

“ The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April - June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024,” mentioned the official notification.

ICAI informed that the detailed revised schedule of the May 2024 examinations will be issued on the evening of March 19, 2024, on www.icai.org.

