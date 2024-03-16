 ICAI to issue revised exam schedule on March 19, key details inside | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

ICAI to issue revised exam schedule on March 19, key details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 16, 2024 08:37 PM IST

ICAI informed that the detailed revised schedule of the May 2024 examinations will be issued on the evening of March 19, 2024, on www.icai.org.

In an official notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced that the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination will be rescheduled on account of the Lok Sabha Elections.

In an official notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced that the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination will be rescheduled on account of the Lok Sabha Elections. ((Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO))
In an official notification, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announced that the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination will be rescheduled on account of the Lok Sabha Elections. ((Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO))

“ The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April - June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024,” mentioned the official notification.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ICAI informed that the detailed revised schedule of the May 2024 examinations will be issued on the evening of March 19, 2024, on www.icai.org.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023: 41132 candidates qualify, overall pass % 29.99

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI to issue revised exam schedule on March 19, key details inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On