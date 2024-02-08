ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023: 41132 candidates qualify, overall pass % 29.99

The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2023 was declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday. 41132 candidates passed the CA Foundation examination of which 21728 are male and 19404 are female candidates. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release by ICAI, a total of 137153 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation Examination held in December 2023 of which 71966 are male and 65187 are female candidates.

The CA Foundation examination which took place on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024, was held in 562 exam centers and a total of 1,52,595 candidates were admitted.

The overall pass percentage stood at 29.99 of which the male and female pass percentages are 30.19 and 29.77 respectively.

