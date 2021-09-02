Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

ICAR AIEEA UG admit cards 2021 released on icar.nta.ac.in, direct link

ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021 has been released on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:39 PM IST
ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the AIEEA UG examination 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.(icar.nta.ac.in)

The AIEEA UG examination 2021 will be conducted on September 7, 8 and 9, 2021.

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG is conducted for admission to Bachelor Degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15% of the University seats (100% seats in RLBCAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal and Dr. RPCAU Pusa, Bihar).

Direct link to download ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021

ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of ICAR on icai.nta.ac.in

• Click on 'ICAR Admit Card (AIEEA-UG-2021)' link available on the home page

• Key in your credentials and login

• Admit card will appear on the screen

• Download the admit card and take its print out for future use

