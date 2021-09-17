ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till today

National Testing Agency, NTA has released ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Entrance Examination for Undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in. The objection window will remain open till September 17, 2021.

As per the official notice, the candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered.

The Agency having subject experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. Also, no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

Direct link to download answer key

ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.