National Testing Agency, NTA has released ICAR Entrance exam 2023 dates for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF exam dates released at nta.ac.in (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AICE- JRF/SRF will be conducted on July 9, 2023. The NTA will be conducting the above-mentioned exam in approx. 89 Cities across the country. The e date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.

The examination will be computer based test and the duration will be for 2 hours. To download the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: How to download notice

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on ICAR Entrance Exam 2023 date notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam date and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAR or NTA.

