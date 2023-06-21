ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF exam dates released at nta.ac.in
ICAR Entrance Exam 2023 dates for AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF has been released. Candidates can check the notice below.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released ICAR Entrance exam 2023 dates for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
As per the official notice, ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AICE- JRF/SRF will be conducted on July 9, 2023. The NTA will be conducting the above-mentioned exam in approx. 89 Cities across the country. The e date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.
The examination will be computer based test and the duration will be for 2 hours. To download the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Official Notice Here
ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: How to download notice
- Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
- Click on ICAR Entrance Exam 2023 date notice available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open.
- Check the exam date and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAR or NTA.
