Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu, check time table here

ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu, check time table here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 01:29 PM IST

ICSI CS December 202 3 examination schedule released at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the company secretary (CS) examination December 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the schedule at the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2023: Exam schedule released at icsi.edu

The CS December 2023 test is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to December 30 from 2 PM to 5 PM for 3 hours.

"The Institute reserves 31st December, 2023, 01st, 02nd and 03rd January, 2024 to meet any exigency", reads the official notification.

ICSI CS December 2023 exam schedule

ICSI CS December 2023 schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the "Time Table for CS Examinations, December, 2023"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icsi icsi cs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP