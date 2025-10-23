The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will open the ICSI CS December Exam 2025 enrolment window on October 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Company Secretaries exam can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Enrolment window reopens today at icsi.edu, here's how to register

The December session 2025 enrolment window will close on October 25, 2025. The students can submit request for examination enrolment with late fee, addition of module with late fee and exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

Students may submit request for change of examination centre, medium, module and elective subject during the period from October 26 to November 21, 2025 till 4 pm.

The pre-examination test can be completed by the students during the period from October 11 to October 24, 2025 latest by 5.30 pm. Students may also complete the TDOP (if not yet completed) during the period from October 11 to October 20, 2025.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: How to enroll To register for the December session exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for executive program is ₹1500/- per group, for professional program is ₹1800/- per group. The late fee for submission of exam form, change of exam centre/ group/ medium/ optional subject, addition of group is ₹250/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

The ICSI CS December exam will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.