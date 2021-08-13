Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Exam 2021: Important notice released on exam time table on icsi.edu
ICSI CS Exam 2021: Important notice released on exam time table on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Exam 2021 important notice released on icsi.edu. The notice is regarding August 20 examination to be conducted as per schedule. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released an important notice regarding ICSI CS Exam 2021 timetable. The notice is regarding the examination of the Company Secretaries Examination June 2021 session to be conducted between August 10 to August 20, 2021. The official notice can be checked at icsi.edu. 

As per the official notice, the Company Secretaries Examination will be held on 20th August 2021, as scheduled, as per the Time Table hosted on the lnstitute's website. There is no change in Time Table as announced earlier.

The examination is scheduled from August 10 to August 20, 2021. The Institute has also activated the opt out option for CS Examination till August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to opt out from June to December exams can do it through the official site of ICSI. 

Also, the opt out facility link from August 21 to September 4, 2021, for candidates who will have to essentially submit a COVID19 positive report evidencing that they themselves or their immediate relatives were infected by COVID19 during the period from July 20 to August 20, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI. 

Topics
icsi cs exam icsi cs june icsi.edu
