ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt out window to close today on icsi.edu

ICSI CS Exam 2021 opt-out window will close down today, August 20, 2021. Candidates can avail the opt out option through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close down the opt out window for ICSI CS Exam 2021 on August 20, 2021. The opt out window was opened for students who wanted to opt out from June to December exams on August 1. Candidates can opt out from the examination through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The institute will open the out-out facility link from August 21 to September 4, 2021 for candidates who will have to essentially submit a COVID19 positive report evidencing that they themselves or their immediate relatives were infected by COVID19 during the period from July 20 to August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to avail the opt out option can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CS Exam 2021: How to avail opt out facility

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on ICSI CS opt out facility link available on the home page.

• Enter the detailed required in the page.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Institute has issued an update regarding the exam time table. The Company Secretaries Examination will be held on 20th August 2021, as scheduled, as per the Time Table hosted on the lnstitute's website. There is no change in Time Table as announced earlier.

