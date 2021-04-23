ICSI CS Exam 2021 to be conducted as per schedule, to begin on June 1

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to conduct ICSI CS Exam 2021 as scheduled amid this pandemic. The examination for the executive and professional program will begin on June 1 and the foundation course examination will begin on June 5, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The examination will be conducted by following all the advisories and directives issued by the government authorities. As per the official notice, the Institute has asked the students to continue with their preparations for the exam and make the best use of their time and devote more time to their studies.

The Institute has also provided study material, past question papers, and academic guidance on the official site of ICSI for students' reference and guidance free of cost.

The examination for the Foundation course will be conducted in four shifts for two papers on both days, June 5 and 6, 2021. The paper will commence at 9.30 am and will end at 6.30 pm. Executive and professional courses will be conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam will begin on June 1 and will end on June 10, 2021.

However, in case of an adverse/exceptional situation, the necessary decisions in the best interest of the students will be taken regarding the conduct of the examination.