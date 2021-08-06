ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021 released on icsi.edu, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. How to download given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the foundation examination can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination will be conducted across the country on August 13 and August 14, 2021.

The CS Foundation Programme examination will be conducted through remote proctored exams (anywhere mode) or computer-based examinations from examination centres. Candidates can choose between two options- remote proctored mode or CBSE from the exam centre and email and SMS will be sent to all the candidates concerned in this regard.

ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For those students who do not have laptop or desktop facility, they can write the examination from the exam centres across the country. A total of 61 cities across the nation will have exam centres for conduct of exam.

