ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates released, notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates. The examination for December term will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The Institute has decided to conduct Computer Based Examination for Foundation programme in anywhere mode through remote proctoring from December 2021 session onwards. The examination for both the days will be conducted in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second shift from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth shift from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

On Day I Paper I and Paper II will be conducted and on Day 2 Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted. Candidates will appear for the examination can download the time table through these simple steps given below.

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: How to download time table

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Click on What’s New link available on the home page.

A new page will open where ICSI Foundation Exam 2021 dates link will be available.

Click on it and the time table will be displayed on the screen.

Check the time table and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

