Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates released, notice here
competitive exams

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates released, notice here

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates have been released. Candidates can check the time table below. 
ICSI Foundation Exam 2021 dates released, notice here
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:58 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 dates. The examination for December term will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. 

The Institute has decided to conduct Computer Based Examination for Foundation programme in anywhere mode through remote proctoring from December 2021 session onwards. The examination for both the days will be conducted in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second shift from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, third shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and fourth shift from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. 

On Day I Paper I and Paper II will be conducted and on Day 2 Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted. Candidates will appear for the examination can download the time table through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download time table 

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: How to download time table 

  • Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Click on What’s New link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where ICSI Foundation Exam 2021 dates link will be available.
  • Click on it and the time table will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the time table and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs foundation icsi cs exam icsi.edu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman officer makes hat trick in BPSC

UPSC recommends 31 names for Joint Sec, Director, Deputy posts in GOI ministries

AIIMS First MBBS Exam 2021: Time table released, registration ends on Oct 20

NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released, download link here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP