ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Important notice released for August examination

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released an important notice for ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021. The Conduct of CS Foundation Programme examination will be conducted through remote proctored exam (anywhere mode) or computer-based examination from examination centres.

The examination will be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021. Candidates can choose between two options- remote proctored mode or CBSE from exam centre and email and SMS will be sent to all the candidates concerned in this regard.

As per the notice released by the Institute, candidates who desire to write the foundation exam may appear through remote proctored mode from anywhere basis either from their home or any other isolated place convenient to them through their laptop or desktop with internet connectivity.

Incase students do not have laptop or desktop facility or having software/ network related issues can write the examination from the exam centres across the country given below. A total of 61 cities across the nation will have exam centres for conduct of exam.

The syllabus, pattern of question papers, marking and submission of answers will not change. Candidates can check more related details from the official site of ICSI.