Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Important notice released for August examination
competitive exams

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Important notice released for August examination

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 to be conducted in August. Candidates can check the important notice released for candidates below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:57 PM IST
ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Important notice released for August examination

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released an important notice for ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021. The Conduct of CS Foundation Programme examination will be conducted through remote proctored exam (anywhere mode) or computer-based examination from examination centres.

The examination will be conducted on August 13 and August 14, 2021. Candidates can choose between two options- remote proctored mode or CBSE from exam centre and email and SMS will be sent to all the candidates concerned in this regard.

As per the notice released by the Institute, candidates who desire to write the foundation exam may appear through remote proctored mode from anywhere basis either from their home or any other isolated place convenient to them through their laptop or desktop with internet connectivity.

Incase students do not have laptop or desktop facility or having software/ network related issues can write the examination from the exam centres across the country given below. A total of 61 cities across the nation will have exam centres for conduct of exam.

The syllabus, pattern of question papers, marking and submission of answers will not change. Candidates can check more related details from the official site of ICSI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs foundation icsi cs exam icsi cs
TRENDING NEWS

Video showing a queen bee laying an egg wows people. Watch viral clip

Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this message

This stop motion video of a 'pizza' being made with wool is incredible. Watch

Listen to ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video shared by Nasa
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP