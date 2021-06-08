Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CS June 2021 exam revised time table released, check it here

ICSI CS June 2021 exam revised schedule: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised exam dates of CS exams for the Foundation programme, Executive programme and professional programme.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:44 PM IST
ICSI CS exam revised time table: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday, June 7 announced the revised examination dates of CS examinations for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and the professional programme. The examination will now be held from August 10 to August 20.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10

The official notification reads,” This is in continuation with the earlier important examination announcement dated 4th May 2021. It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from 1Oth August. 2021 to 20th Auqust.2021”.

Revised Exam Time Table for Foundation Programme

Revised Exam Time Table for Executive and Professional Programme

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ICSI at https://www.icsi.edu/home/

icsi cs exam icsi cs foundation icsi cs june icsi cs professional icsi cs executive entrance exam schedule
