ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Application window opens today, here’s how to apply

ICSI CS June Exam 2021 application window opens today, May 15, 2021. Candidates can now apply again for various courses through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. How to apply here.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India will open the application window for ICSI CS June Exam 2021 on May 15, 2021. Candidates who could not submit their examination form before can now apply online for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Examinations through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The last date to apply for submission of the application form is till May 22, 2021. As per the official notice released by the Institute, this facility is for students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for the June 2021 Session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program.

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: How to submit application form

Candidates can submit their application form by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on the online services link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can login to the account by using the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and submit it.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This facility has been provided as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of Covid 19 Pandemic. Interested candidates will have to use this opportunity as a special case, as per applicable fees.

