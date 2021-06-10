ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Exam centre change window reopens today, check notice

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CS June Exam 2021 centre change window reopened today. Candidates can make changes in the exam centre till June 12, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has reopened the exam center change window for ICSI CS June Exam 2021. The exam centre change window has been opened on June 10 and will remain opened till June 12, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The official notice reads, “All students enrolled for June 2021 exam session of the Institute (which is now scheduled to be held from 10 th August to 20 th August 2021), are hereby informed that it has been decided to re-open the online window from 00.01 Hours on Thursday, 10th June 2021 to 23.59 Hours on Saturday, 12th June 2021 for submission of request for change of Exam Centre. Students are advised to make use of this opportunity being granted as a special case.”

The Institute has released the revised schedule for CS examinations for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and the professional programme. The examination will now be held from August 10 to August 20.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10 which was postponed due to the increase in COVID19 cases across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

icsi cs exam icsi cs june icsi.edu education

