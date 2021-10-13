Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check
competitive exams

ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check

ICSI CS result 2021 for professional, executive and foundation programme will be released on icsi.edu.
ICSI CS result today at icsi.edu: Know how to check
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:29 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ICSI CS result will be declared today at icsi.edu. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS result for professional programme (old and new syllabus), executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations on its official portal.

ICSI CS result official website

ICSI CS result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the ICSI CS result

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued,” the ICSI has said regarding the CS result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs exam icsi cs foundation result december
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET UG 2021: Last date for application form correction extended again

DSSSB admit card 2021 released for various exams scheduled on Oct 16 and 17

RRB ministerial, isolated posts exam: Skill test, translation test from Oct 27

UPSC engineering services exam: Direct link to apply; application closes today 
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP