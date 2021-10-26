ICSI CSEET 2021 to be conducted on November 13, notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct ICSI CSEET 2021 on November 13, 2021. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted through remote proctored mode. The official notice is available on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the candidates will be allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc.

The Institute will conduct remote proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on November 13, 2021. The examination will comprise of Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs and Presentation & Communication Skills.

Passing of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course except categories exempted to appear in CSEET.

The admit card to the eligible candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the test. Candidates s are advised to plan for availability of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply, continuous internet connectivity and other technical requirements/ specifications for the exam.