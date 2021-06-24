ICSI CSEET 2021: UG, PG students exempted from exam, to get direct admission

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to exempt UG, PG students from ICSI SCEET 2021. The graduates and postgraduate students of recognized universities can get direct admission in CS Executive Programme. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The decision was taken by the Institute at its 277th meeting that was held on June 19, 2021 to grant exemption to the graduates and postgraduates students from appearing in Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test enabling them to take direct registration in CS Executive Programme.

The Institute has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Exemption from #CSEET to Graduates & Post Graduates. Get direct admission in #CS Executive Programme.”

As per the official notice, to get exemption from CSEET on the basis of the qualification stated in the notice, such students shall be required to pay applicable exemption fees. The revised admission criteria for CSEET and CS Executive Programme shall be effective from June 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date has been released. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted on July 10, 2021.