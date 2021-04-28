ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 to release tomorrow, check official notice

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has officially announced the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 releasing date. The admit card will be available on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu on April 29, 2021, from 2 pm onwards. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The official notice reads, “This has the reference of your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 8 th May, 2021. You are requested to download your Admit Card along with instructions to the candidates by visiting website link: https://www.icsi.edu/cseet/or https://tinyurl.com/yjhmd98k which will be available for download from 14:00 Hours on 29th April, 2021 onwards by entering your CSEET Registration Number (i.e. Unique Id) and Date of Birth. For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card.”

The examination will be conducted on May 8, 2021, in remote proctored mode only due to the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place.

The Institute has also given an opt-out facility to those candidates who are unable to appear for the May examination due to various reasons. Such candidates can avail the opt-out option from CSEET to be conducted in May and appear for CSEET to be held in July 2021. Candidates willing to avail this benefit shall be required to submit a declaration by May 3, 2021.

On receipt of the declaration, registration of the candidate for the May 2021 session of CSEET will be cancelled and he/she will be enrolled for the July 2021 session of CSEET.