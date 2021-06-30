ICSI CSEET admit card for July 10 exam released, direct link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards of candidates who have registered for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) scheduled on July 10. The ICSI CSEET admit card is available on icsi.edu.

Download ICSI CSEET admit card

Candidates can download ICSI CSEET admit card using CSEET registration number and date of birth.

“For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card,” ICSI has informed candidates.

ICSI CSEET admit card: Know how to download

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on the CSEET admit card

• Enter registration number and date of birth

• Submit the details

• Download the ICSI CSEET admit card

Candidates who have passed class 12 exam or are waiting for the result this year are eligible for this exam. The registration for this exam was held till June 15.