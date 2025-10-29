ICSI CSEET admit card for November 2025 session released at icsi.edu, download hall ticket via direct link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 examination admit card. Candidates taking the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET admit card for November 2025 exam can be downloaded by entering candidates' Unique ID number and Date of Birth.

Candidates can download their admit card with the following details:-

Unique ID number Date of birth DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD ICSI CSEET ADMIT CARD 2025 The institute will conduct the CSEET 2025 examination on November 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode, and candidates can appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear in CSEET on mobile phones, laptop, tablet, palmtop, etc.

The examination will be conducted for 2 hours in computer-based, MCQ pattern. Questions will be asked from subjects which include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The total marks will be 200.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below: