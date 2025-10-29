Edit Profile
    ICSI CSEET admit card for November 2025 session released at icsi.edu, download hall ticket via direct link here

    ICSI CSEET admit card for November 2025 session has been released at icsi.edu. Candidates can download hall ticket through the direct link given below. 

    Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 6:19 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 examination admit card. Candidates taking the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

    ICSI CSEET admit card for November 2025 exam can be downloaded by entering candidates' Unique ID number and Date of Birth.
    Candidates can download their admit card with the following details:-

    1. Unique ID number
    2. Date of birth

    DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD ICSI CSEET ADMIT CARD 2025

    The institute will conduct the CSEET 2025 examination on November 8, 2025. The exam will be conducted in remote proctored mode, and candidates can appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home/ such other convenient and isolated place.

    Candidates will not be allowed to appear in CSEET on mobile phones, laptop, tablet, palmtop, etc.

    The examination will be conducted for 2 hours in computer-based, MCQ pattern. Questions will be asked from subjects which include Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The total marks will be 200.

    ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: How to download

    Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2025 Admit Card.
    3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
    4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICSI.

