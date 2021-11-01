Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICSI CSEET admit cards 2021 released on icsi.edu, direct link for hall tickets

ICSI CSEET admit card 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India releases  the admit card of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its official website.
Candidates can download their CSEET admit cards from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.(icsi.edu)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the admit card of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its official website. Candidates who want to appear for the CSEET exam can download their admit card from the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu.

The CSEET is scheduled to be held on November 13 (Saturday), 2021.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2021 

How to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Click on "Latest@ICSI" link available on the homepage

Click on link that reads, "Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021/media/portals/0/new.gif"

Now click on the given link to download the admit card

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

 

