ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: Mock test to be conducted today- guidelines here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct mock test for ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 on November 9, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination will have to compulsorily appear for the mock test round. Candidates can do it through the official site of ICSI in icsi.edu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mock test will be conducted through Remote Proctored Mode. Candidates can check the guidelines given below.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: Guidelines for mock test

The mock test is conducted to familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process.

The exam duration is for 1 hour and appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates.

Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.

The Institute will send the batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test through e-mail/ SMS separately.

Candidates will have to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

The ICSI CSEET admit card was released on November 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON