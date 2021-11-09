Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: Mock test to be conducted today- guidelines here
competitive exams

ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: Mock test to be conducted today- guidelines here

ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 mock test to be conducted today, November 9, 2021. Candidates can check the guidelines below. 
ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: Mock test to be conducted today- guidelines here
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct mock test for ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 on November 9, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination will have to compulsorily appear for the mock test round. Candidates can do it through the official site of ICSI in icsi.edu. 

The mock test will be conducted through Remote Proctored Mode. Candidates can check the guidelines given below. 

ICSI CSEET Exam 2021: Guidelines for mock test 

  • The mock test is conducted to familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process.
  • The exam duration is for 1 hour and appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates.
  • Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time.
  • The Institute will send the batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test through e-mail/ SMS separately.
  • Candidates will have to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

The ICSI CSEET admit card was released on November 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cseet cseet education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP state engineering services exam on January 23: UPPSC

Delhi: DTC Junior clerk exam begins tomorrow, admit card at DSSSB portal

MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination admit card today

Odisha: OSSC excise SI main exam rescheduled, know more
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP