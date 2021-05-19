Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date announced, check official notice here
competitive exams

ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date announced, check official notice here

ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date has been announced. The registration process have started and will end on June 15, 2021. Check official notice below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date announced, check official notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted on July 10, 2021. The official notice is available for candidates on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The last date to register for the examination is till June 15, 2021.

Candidates who have passed or have appeared in Senior Secondary examination(10+2) or in any of the equivalent qualifying examinations. Candidates have to clear ICSI CSEET 2021 in order to become eligible for registration of the CS Executive 2021 programme. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Official Notice Here

ICSI CSEET July Exam 2021: How to register

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on online services link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on proceed to CSEET registration link.

• Fill in the required details and click on payment of application fees.

• Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the online classes for CSEET July 2021 have started. The classes started on May 19 and will end on June 25, 2021. The classes will be conducted in two sessions- the first session from 7 am to 9 am and the second session from 5 pm to 7 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cseet cseet icsi cs executive entrance icsi.edu

Related Stories

exam results

ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to release tomorrow, official notice here

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:31 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP