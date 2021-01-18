ICSI CSEET results 2021 announced, here's how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday announced the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.

The institute conducted the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 9 and 10, 2021.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET results 2021

How to check ICSI CSEET results 2021:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.