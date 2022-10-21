Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU admissions 2022 July 2022 registration process extends till October 27

competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 04:33 PM IST

IGNOU has extended the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till October 27.

ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on October 21 has extended the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till October 27. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The last date has been extended for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode (except certificate and semester-based programme).

Direct link to apply for ODL mode.

Direct link to apply for online admissions.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Click for new registration

Key in details, upload necessary documents

Submit your application

Download, and take a print out for further reference

