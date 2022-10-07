IGNOU December TEE 2022 tentative date sheet released at ignou.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 07, 2022 03:28 PM IST

IGNOU has released the tentative date sheet for IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams.

ByHT Education Desk

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative date sheet for IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams. The IGNOU December Term End Examination date sheet is available on the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

“This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course”, reads the official notification.

The IGNOU term end exams will start on December 2 and end on January 5, 2023, according to the official schedule. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students are advised to inform discrepancy in date sheet, if any at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in. For more details candidates are advised to check the detailed date sheet here.

