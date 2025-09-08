IGNOU December TEE 2025 registrations underway at ignou.samarth.edu.in, direct link to apply here

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has commenced the registrations for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE). Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications at ignou.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU December TEE 2025 registrations is underway at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

The last date to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2025 without late fee is October 6, 2025.

The window to apply with late fee of Rs.1100 will be available from October 7 to October 20, 2025.

As per the official website, The term-end examinations of the University for ODL & Online Programmes for Pen & Paper and CBT Mode will likely commence from December 1, 2025.

Examination fee:

The examination fee for IGNOU December TEE is Rs.200 per theory course.

Eligibility to appear in exam:

Candidates need to ensure the following requirements to be eligible to appear in the exam:

Candidates should have paid the course fee due for that year/semester. They should have opted and pursued the prescribed course (s) as per provisions laid down in the Programme Guide. They should have submitted the examination form in time. They should have submitted the required number of assignments within due dates before taking the examination. Their registration for the programme should be valid.

IGNOU December TEE 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for IGNOU December TEE 2025:

Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in Enter the details to register yourself. Sign in using your credentials. Fill in the application forms and pay the application fee. Review your application form, and submit. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.