The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised admit cards for the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2020 on its official website.

The varsity has also revised the schedule for courses including Foundation Course in Science and Technology (FST01), Teaching of Primary School Mathematics (AMT01), Certificate in Teaching of English as a Second Language (CTE03), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE016), Chemistry (CHE09) and Life Sciences (LSE01).

"Change in December, 2020 TEE exam date of FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09 and LSE01. Please download revised hall ticket," reads the statement flashing on the varsity's official website.

Direct link to download IGNOU December TEE admit card 2020.

How to download IGNOU December TEE admit card 2020:

Visit the website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IGNOU December TEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout.