Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
competitive exams

IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at ignou.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020.(File photo)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised admit cards for the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2020 on its official website.

The varsity has also revised the schedule for courses including Foundation Course in Science and Technology (FST01), Teaching of Primary School Mathematics (AMT01), Certificate in Teaching of English as a Second Language (CTE03), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE016), Chemistry (CHE09) and Life Sciences (LSE01).

"Change in December, 2020 TEE exam date of FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09 and LSE01. Please download revised hall ticket," reads the statement flashing on the varsity's official website.

Direct link to download IGNOU December TEE admit card 2020.

How to download IGNOU December TEE admit card 2020:

Visit the website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IGNOU December TEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indira gandhi national open university ignou tee december admit cards hall tickets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP