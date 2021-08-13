Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU June TEE 2021: Important notice for August 20 exam released, check here
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Important notice for August 20 exam released, check here

IGNOU June TEE 2021 important notice has been released for August 20 examination. The notice can be checked on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has released an important notice regarding IGNOU June TEE 2021. The notice has been released for the August 20, 2021 examination to be conducted by the University. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

As per the official notice, the holiday on account of Muharram will be observed on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Delhi/New Delhi. However, the examination scheduled for August 20 will be conducted as per schedule. 

“As per the Office Memorandum dated 11th August 2021 issued by Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, the holiday on account of Muharram will be observed on Friday, 20th August 2021 in Delhi/ New Delhi, instead of 19th August 2021. However, there is no change in the Date-Sheet of Term-end examination, June 2021. Examination of the University will be held on 20th August, 2021 as scheduled.” 

The June Term End Examination will be conducted till September 9, 2021. The hall tickets was released by the varsity and is still available on the official site of IGNOU. 

