IGNOU June TEE 2022 date sheet released at www.ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the tentative datasheet for IGNOU June TEE 2022. Candidates who will take the IGNOU June TEE 2022 examination can check the detailed date sheet on the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in. As per the notification the portal for online submission of Examination Form for June 2022 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course.

As per the tentative date sheet IGNOU June 2022 term end exam will be held from July 22 and will end on September 5. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

“Students are advised to inform discrepancy, if any, apart from the above cases (point 3) in the following format at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

The clash in exam date/session will not be considered if the courses are from the same group (Group-1 to Group-6) because the exam for courses in a particular group is conducted on the same date and time, for backlog courses, courses from different programmes, and in MP programmes, courses from different specialization.

Candidates cab check the detailed tentative June 2022 TEE date sheet here.