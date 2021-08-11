Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU June TEE assignment submission deadline extended till August 31
competitive exams

IGNOU June TEE assignment submission deadline extended till August 31

IGNOU June TEE assignment submission deadline extended till August 31
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 08:00 PM IST
IGNOUE June TEE assignment submission deadline extended till August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation, Field Work Journal, Internship, etc. for TEE June 2021 till August 31.

The official Twitter handle of IGNOU reads,’ IGNOU allows submission of Assignment, Project Report, Dissertation, Field Work Journal, Internship, etc. for TEE June 2021 till 31st August 2021 as a special case'.

Many students were unable to submit their assignments on time, hence IGNOU granted this extension to them. This news was also posted on the university's official Twitter account.

Earlier the last date for the submission of the examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and fieldwork journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till July 15.

IGNOU has started the TERM-END EXAMINATION ( TEE ) for the Final Year students of the UG and PG programmes as well as their Backlogs if any and for the PG Diploma, Diploma, PG certificate, and Certificate Programmes from August 3. The examination will end on September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou notification ignou june term end exam
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP