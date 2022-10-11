Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU registration date extended for PG and UG Programme till October 20

Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:25 PM IST

IGNOU has again extended the registration date for PG and UG programmes.

ByHT Education Desk

The registration deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2022 session has been once again extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).Candidates can register online at the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till October 20.

The deadline for registration has been extended for both the online and ODLmode, but not for certificate programmes and semester-based courses.

“Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 20th October 2022” reads the official website.

IGNOU UG and PG exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in

Click on the registration link

Key in your log in details

Register and fill the application form

Submit and take print out for future reference.

