IGNOU TEE December 2025 registration window extended till Oct 26 at ignou.samarth.edu.in, direct link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has further extended the registration deadline for December 2025 Term-end Examinations (TEE) till October 26, 2025. Eligible and interested candidate can submit their applications for both ODL and Online Programmes without late fees at ignou.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU TEE December 2025: Candidates can register till October 26, 2025, at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The direct link is given here.

Prior to this, last date to apply was October 20, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IGNOU TEE DECEMBER 2025 Also, the window to apply with late fee of Rs.1100 will be available from October 27- 31, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that candidates will need to pay an examination fee of Rs.200 per theory course.

Notably, IGNOU December term-end examinations for ODL & Online Programmes will be conducted in Pen & Paper and CBT Mode likely from December 1, 2025.

Who is eligible? The following requirements must be ensured to be eligible for TEE December 2025:

Candidates must have paid the course fee due for that year/semester. Candidates should have opted and pursued the prescribed course (s) as per provisions laid down in the Programme Guide. Candidates should have submitted the examination form in time. Candidates should have submitted the required number of assignments within due dates before taking the examination. The registration of candidate for the programme should be valid. IGNOU December TEE 2025: How to apply Candidates can apply for IGNOU December TEE 2025 by following the steps mentioned below: