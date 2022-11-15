IIFT MBA 2023: Registration date extended till November 24, check details here
IIFT MBA 2023 registration date has been extended the registration date till 5 pm of November 24.
The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2023 registration date has been extended the registration date till 5 pm of November 24. Candidates can apply online through the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. The Correction Window will be activated from November 26 till November 30.
IIFT MBA 2023: How To Apply At Iift.nta.nic.in
Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration”
Register and proceed with the application
Submit the application fee
Take a print out for further reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here
For any queries or clarifications, please call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.
