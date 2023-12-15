IIFT MBA Admission 2024 extended registration window closes tomorrow at iift.ac.in

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade will close down the extended registration window for IIFT MBA Admission 2024 on December 16. Candidates who want to apply for IIFT’s MBA (IB) and MBA (BA) 2024-26 programmes can apply through the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

IIFT MBA Admission 2024 extended registration window closes tomorrow

IIFT MBA Admission 2024 CET examination will be held on November 26. The list of Shortlisted candidates for the second round will be released in the last Week of January 2024. The group Discussion/Extempore, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview will be conducted in March/ April 2024.

IIFT MBA Admission 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.ac.in.

Click on the IIFT MBA Admission 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill out the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the official schedule, the online application for foreign national/ NRI candidates will begin on January 15 and will end on March 15, 2024.

