IIM CAT 2024 answer key: Objection window closes tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta will close the window to challenge the provisional IIM CAT 2024 answer key on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Candidates who took the examination and wish to raise objection to the answer key can do so on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2024 answer key: Objection window closes on December 5 at iimcat.ac.in. (Hindustan Times)

Candidates must note that deadline to raise objections is 11:55 PM. They will need to enter CAT application login ID and password on the Objection Management link.

According to the official notice, the objections received by the Institute will be checked and verified, and the results will be prepared based on that.

The IIM CAT 2024 scorecards will be released on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2025, the notice stated. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025.

The CAT 2024 examination was held on November 24, 2024 in three sessions. The first slot was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second slot from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third slot from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held in various test centres across the country in 170 cities.

IIM CAT 2024: Here's how to download answer key

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in. On the home page, click on IIM CAT 2024 answer key link. Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit. Check IIM CAT answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit on the official website.