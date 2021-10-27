Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIM CAT admit cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets

IIM CAT admit cards 2021: Indian Institutes of Management, Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 27 released the IIM CAT Admit Card 2021.
IIM CAT admit cards 2021: The admit card will be available for download on the official website till November 28.(iimcat.ac.in)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

IIM CAT admit cards 2021: Indian Institutes of Management, Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 27 released the IIM CAT Admit Card 2021. Candidates can download the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit cards or hall tickets by visiting the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will be available for download on the official website till November 28.

IIM CAT 2021 exam will be held on November 28 in three sessions across the country in around 158 test cities. Candidates can check their test cities and test centre on the Admit Card.

Direct link to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2021

IIM CAT Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in

On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

Admit card for CAT 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out too

Note: Candidates should keep visiting the official website of CAT 2021 for latest news and updates on the examination. 

