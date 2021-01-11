IISc JAM admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will release the admit card for Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at joaps.iisc.ac.in.

"JAM 2021 Admit Cards will be available for download from JOAPS portal from January 11, 2021, onwards," reads the statement available on the official website.

The institute will conduct the JAM 2021 examination on February 14, 2021.

How to download IISc JAM admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at joaps.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IISc JAM admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.