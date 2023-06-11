Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IISER 2023 admit card released at iiseradmission.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 11, 2023 01:03 PM IST

IISER released the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 admit card at iiseradmission.in.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 on June 10. Candidates who will appear for the IISER 2023 examination can download the IISER 2023 admit card from the official website at iiseradmission.in. Candidates have to log into their account to download the IISER 2023 Hall Ticket.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17.

Direct link to download the IISER 2023 admit card

IISER 2023 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Go to the official website at iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for IISER Aptitude Test

Log in through your credentials

Your IISER 2023 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

Topics
iiser
