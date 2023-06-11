IISER 2023 admit card released at iiseradmission.in, here's direct link

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the IISER Aptitude Test 2023 on June 10. Candidates who will appear for the IISER 2023 examination can download the IISER 2023 admit card from the official website at iiseradmission.in. Candidates have to log into their account to download the IISER 2023 Hall Ticket.

IISER 2023 admit card released at iiseradmission.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17.

IISER 2023 admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Go to the official website at iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for IISER Aptitude Test

Log in through your credentials

Your IISER 2023 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON