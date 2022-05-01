IISER Admission 2022: Application date for IAT postponed again, see details

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) has again extended the application deadline for the IISER admission Test (IAT) 2022. The application process on iiseradmission.in will now begin on May 4, instead of the previous date – April 29.

“The opening of the Application Portal for IAT-2022 has been postponed to Wednesday May 4, 2022,” reads an official statement.

The application process was to begin on April 25 which was first postponed to April 29 and now it has been delayed till May 4. IISER has not given any reason for the delay.

The entrance test is scheduled for July 3.

Candidates can take admission to 5-year BS-MS programmes and IISER Bhopal, in addition to the BS-MS courses, offers 4-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences through three channels: the State and Central Board (SCB) channel, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel.

For the SCB channel, IISER conducts the IAT exam. For admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is KVPY aptitude test. JEE Advanced qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission through the third channel.

