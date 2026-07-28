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IIT GATE 2027 exam dates, syllabus revised, new paper on Robotics and Automation added

IIT GATE 2027 exam dates and syllabus have been revised. A new paper on Robotics and Automation has been added.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 11:49:10 IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has revised the IIT GATE 2027 exam dates and syllabus. The Institute has also added a new paper on Robotics and Automation, effective this year. The changes can be checked on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

IIT GATE 2027 exam dates, syllabus revised, new paper on Robotics and Automation added
IIT GATE 2027 exam dates, syllabus revised, new paper on Robotics and Automation added

As per the revised schedule, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be held on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days. The exam will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear in either one or up to two test papers.

The robotics and Automation paper is divided into two parts- Part A and Part B. Part A is the Common Section, and Part B is again divided into 2 sections- Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

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The application fee is 1000/- for the regular period and 1500/- for the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates. For other candidates, the application fee is 2000/- for the regular period and 2500/- for the extended period. The payment should be made online.

IIT GATE 2027: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT GATE 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2027: IIT Madras announced exam dates, registration to begin on August 14 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.

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