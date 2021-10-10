Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2022 registration closes tomorrow
competitive exams

IIT JAM 2022 registration closes tomorrow

JAM 2022 registration window closes tomorrow, October 11, 11.59 pm. The application forms are available on the official website.
IIT JAM 2022 registration closes tomorrow(Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration window of IIT joint admission test for MSc programmes or IIT JAM 2022 will close on Monday, October 11, 11.59 pm. “No hard copies of documents are to be sent to the Organizing Institute. The required documents are to be uploaded online to the application website only,” the official exam notice reads.

The exam will be held on February 13, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022 application forms are available on the official website. 

Apply online

The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022. The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022. The second and third admission lists will be released on June 16 and June 25, respectively.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2022 are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2022-23. Integrated Ph.D. programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences & Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore may use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for an interview for the final selection.

The admissions through JAM 2022 will close on July 11, 2022.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UGC NET 2021 postponed, new exam dates soon: NTA

JEE advanced 2021 answer keys out, know how to download

Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims on October 24, download admit card

JKPSC civil services exam admit card on October 12
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP