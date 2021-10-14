Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2022 registration ends today
competitive exams

IIT JAM 2022 registration ends today

IIT JAM 2022 registration closes today, October 14 at 11.59 pm. The exam will be held on February 13, 2022 and the result will be announced on March 22, 2022.
IIT JAM 2022 registration ends today
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:09 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration portal of IIT JAM 2022 closes today, October 14 at 11.59 pm. The exam is held for admission to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Integrated Ph.D. Programmes at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

IIT JAM 2022 registration link

JAM 2022: Know how to apply

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on JAM 2022 registration link
  • Enter personal, academic and other details asked in the application form
  • Submit the details
  • Pay the required application fees
  • Complete the registration

The exam will be held on February 13, 2022 and the result will be announced on March 22, 2022. The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022. The second and third admission lists will be released on June 16 and June 25, respectively.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

The admissions through JAM 2022 scores will end on July 11, 2022.

 

Topics
iit jam
