IIT JAM 2023 answer key challenge process begins at jam.iitg.ac.in

Published on Feb 24, 2023 12:58 PM IST

IIT Guwahati today opened the answer key challenge window for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

The Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023 answer key challenge window started today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. Candidates have till February 26 to raise objections on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

“Candidates can submit challenges on Answer Keys through the Candidate Portal from Feb 24 to Feb 26, 2023”, reads the official website.

The IIT JAM 2023 result will be released on Wednesday, March 22.

Direct link here

IIT JAM 2023 response sheet: Know how to raise objections

Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate portal

Key in your login details

Raise objections if any

Take the print for future reference.

