IIT JAM 2023: Last date to apply today at jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati will close down the registration process for IIT JAM 2023 on October 11, 2022. The registration process was started on September 7, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Joint Admission Test for Masters can apply online through the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The Institute will release the admit card on January 10, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023. The result will be declared on March 22, 2023. Candidates can appear for either ONE or TWO test papers.

Direct link to apply for IIT JAM 2023

IIT JAM 2023: How to register

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JAM 2023 Application Portal

Register and proceed with the application Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The application fee for candidates who are Female (All Categories), SC, ST, and PwD* is ₹900 for one exam paper and Rs1250 for two. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹1800, and the fee for two exam papers is ₹2500.

