IIT JAM 2023: Schedule released, registration begins on September 7

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released IIT JAM 2023 schedule. The registration process as per the schedule will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Joint Admission test for Masters can apply online through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023 and the result will be announced on March 22, 2022. The online application for admission will be done from April 11 to April 25, 2022.

Official website

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. The scores will likely be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

The application fees is ₹1800 for one test paper for all categories and ₹2500 for two test papers and ₹900 for one test paper for Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD and ₹1250/- for two test papers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}